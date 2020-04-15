Video: Arsenal defender David Luiz shows off insane trick shot

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz has showcased his superb technical ability on social media after pulling off an insane trick shot in his garden.

Luiz is well-regarded as one of the most technically-gifted defenders in the world and the 32-year-old isn’t showing any signs of these talents waning as he approaches the final years of his illustrious career.

With the United Kingdom in lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Luiz shared a video of himself striking the ball into the back of a mini-goal – despite standing quite far behind the net and at an angle.

The ball floated through the air before some backspin saw it bounce into the back of the net. Luiz shared his impressive attempt on Tik Tok.

Take a look at Luiz’s skilful strike below: