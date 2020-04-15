Wan-Bissaka’s stance on fastest Man United player between James and Rashford

In an exclusive Q&A with Manchester United’s official website, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has given his take on who’s faster between teammates Dan James and Marcus Rashford.

@KinatsVlogs asked the full-back ‘who’s faster between Daniel James and Marcus Rashford’, the defender hailed both of his teammates by responding with ‘they’re both rapid!’

Rashford has punished several teams with his electric pace ever since he first donned a United shirt and James has been putting his lightning-fast speed to good use since joining from Swansea last summer.

With the Red Devils also boasting Anthony Martial in their attacking ranks, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are one of the most dangerous teams on the counter-attack in the entire Premier League.

Here’s Wan-Bissaka’s full response to the question:

“(Laughs) I’d say over short distances it’s Marcus, but over longer distances it’s Daniel. They’re both rapid!”

More Stories / Latest News Potential Newcastle takeover back on thanks to tenuous links to well-known reality star Boost for Arsenal with long-time target set to be available this summer ‘They have evidently acted in bad faith’ – Former Barcelona vice president turns the screw on Camp Nou hierarchy

Wan-Bissaka probably rejoices when he realises that the ‘rapid’ duo are on his team, the pair have a level of speed that can tear apart opposition defenders.

Just as United fans would sure love to, we’d definitely like to see a race between Rashford and James. Who do you think would fare better overall several different distances?