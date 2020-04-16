As the coronavirus pandemic continues to alter everyone’s daily lives, touching tributes to the National Health Service have given somewhat of a lift to the populace, with Manchester United the latest to receive praise.

In England, Thursday night’s at 8.00pm have become the time that everyone has been ‘clapping for carers,’ but United have paid their own personal tribute in a unique way.

On Wednesday evening, the lettering on the outside of the ground that denotes the club name and is always lit up in red appeared to have a number of letters missing. In fact, only three letters remained lit up. They were the letters N, H and S.

With the roof of the stand bathed in a blue light, it made for an incredible sight.

Former United legend, Gary Neville, already doing his part by allowing the adjacent Hotel Football to be used by NHS workers, was one of many to take to Twitter to show their appreciation.

View from in @hotelfootballuk where many NHS workers are stayinghttps://t.co/G3ETNFP35Q — Andrew Kilduff (@TuftyMUFC) April 15, 2020

Proper club ?? — Lorri Jeffery (@JefferyLorri) April 15, 2020

A simple gesture it may have been, but surely one that will have been appreciated by the many doctors and nurses fighting the disease on the front line.