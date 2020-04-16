Chelsea are reportedly long-term suitors for AC Milan defender and club captain Alessio Romagnoli, along with their Serie A rivals Lazio.

This is according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who report on potential interest from Chelsea and Lazio, but suggest that Milan are working on renewing his contract and that he too wants to stay at the San Siro.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be agreed, however, and Chelsea will no doubt hope this can perhaps open the door to them at some point.

The Blues could do with a player like Romagnoli in their defence after a difficult season in which they’re currently only scraping into the top four.

Romagnoli is a quality performer with great experience and could no doubt prove an upgrade on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen in Frank Lampard’s squad.

The Italy international could perhaps do well to leave this under-achieving Milan side, but Calciomercato’s report suggests he’s prepared to stick it out.