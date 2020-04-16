Mikel Arteta has a job on his hands in the summer in terms of a rebuild at Arsenal, and moulding the Gunners to exactly the kind of team he wants to see, so he’s unlikely to appreciate the news that Real Madrid have now shown their hand with regards to one of his star players.

The north Londoners have relied on Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s goals and leadership, but it now appears that his future is away from the Emirates Stadium.

Sport, cited by the Daily Mail, have reported that Los Blancos have entered the fray and are keeping abreast of the situation relating to the Gabonese striker.

The outlet suggest that Arsenal appear reluctant yet willing to sell Aubameyang in order to raise funds to cover for any losses that have come as a result of the coronavirus.

With only a year left on the player’s contract, and taking his age into account, the Gunners could be better served by getting a fee for him now rather than losing him for nothing later on.

Members of Aubameyang’s close circle of family and friends have apparently recently moved to a town close to Barcelona note Sport, suggesting that the intention of the player was to move to the Camp Nou if anywhere, but with the Catalans now appearing to target Lautaro Martinez, it has opened the door for their arch rivals.