Arsenal players very close to agreeing pay cuts after key Mikel Arteta intervention

Arsenal are reportedly close to becoming the first Premier League club to agree on pay cuts to their players amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners could be one of many teams facing financial concerns at the moment as football is put on hold to deal with the outbreak of COVID-19.

Still, according to The Athletic, it looks like Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has played a key role in persuading his squad to accept pay cuts during this period, with an agreement now described as being very close.

The report explains that AFC players could end up taking a 12.% reduction to their monthly wages, following conversations on WhatsApp.

It’s also claimed by The Athletic that Arsenal players were keen on donating their wages to non-playing staff at the Emirates Stadium as well in a bid to help regular workers during this difficult time.

It will be interesting to see if other Premier League teams now follow suit as it is expected to be a very challenging period for teams financially while they cannot play and make money from selling matchday tickets.