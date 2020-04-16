Arsenal transfer news: First summer signing close, agent on £30m target’s future

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of their first summer signing while Carlos Soler’s agent has responded to talk of a possible exit for his client.

The Gunners have made progress under Mikel Arteta as performances and results have improved since he took charge in December.

However, after a quiet January, the Spaniard will be hoping that he can stamp his mark on the squad that he inherited to try and take Arsenal further.

According to the Daily Mail, the north London giants could be closing in on their first summer signing as it’s suggested an agreement may have been reached for left-back Layvin Kurzawa who is set to become a free agent this summer when his contract with PSG expires.

The report cites Spanish sources as suggesting that a five-year deal has been agreed, with the announcement likely to follow at the end of the season.

If accurate, Arsenal have fended off stiff competition for the defender’s signature, but it remains to be seen if there is anything more official.

In contrast, Arsenal have been dealt a blow as Valencia ace Soler’s agent has dismissed talk of an exit from the Spanish club this summer amid rumours linking the midfielder with a switch to the Emirates, as per the Metro.

It’s added that the 23-year-old is valued at around £30m, but his agent has suggested that he’s happy where he is and so an exit isn’t necessarily on his mind at this stage.

With Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid when his loan spell ends this summer, Arteta will perhaps need to reinforce his midfield with Soler or perhaps now an alternative option in light of these latest comments.