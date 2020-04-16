Barcelona ace tipped to listen to offers as club eye renewal or exit this summer

Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo is reportedly ready to listen to offers as he could be on his way out of the Nou Camp this summer.

The 26-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2017 and has gone on to make 111 appearances for the club. He has at times struggled to cement his place in the starting XI though, albeit he has been a key part of Quique Setien’s plans since he was appointed in January.

However, that might not be enough to convince the Portuguese international to stay, as Mundo Deportivo report that he’s open to listening to offers and he has stopped contract renewal talks.

Further, from Barcelona’s perspective, it’s noted that they either want him to sign a renewal or will green light an exit if they receive a satisfactory offer.

While his current deal doesn’t expire until 2022, the reigning La Liga champions will no doubt want to receive as big a transfer fee as possible if they have to sell him, and so moving him on this summer will strengthen their position to demand what they deem to be a fair price-tag.

The right-back position has continued to prove problematic for Barcelona in recent years as they have struggled to find a long-term solution after Dani Alves. With Semedo’s future now in doubt, it remains to be seen who is targeted to fill that void if he does indeed move on.

Ideally, Setien would arguably want to keep Semedo at the club to avoid having another issue to address ahead of next season which in turn could allow the club hierarchy to focus on strengthening the squad elsewhere instead.