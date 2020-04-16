Barcelona face big decision this summer as interest builds in highly-rated starlet

Barcelona will reportedly have to make an important decision on Riqui Puig this summer as the talented youngster is a player in demand around Europe.

The 20-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young players coming through the ranks at the club, although he hasn’t been able to make a sustained breakthrough for the first team as of yet.

SEE MORE: Quique Setien drops big hint Barcelona star could get fresh chance next season

Puig has made just six appearances at senior level to date, and given his age, talent and desire to kick on and become a key figure for the Catalan giants, it could be crunch time sooner rather than later for both parties to determine what next step is taken in his development.

According to Sport, interest in building significantly in the Spaniard, with enquiries said to have come flooding in from clubs in Spain and around Europe including Ajax as well as interest from Germany and England, and so Barcelona may have to make a big call this summer on what’s next for Puig.

It’s reiterated that he wants to stay and Barca are aware of his talent and want him to succeed, but time will tell if they can offer him the assurances next season that will help him take his career to the next level rather than stagnate and struggle to get playing time.

Competition is fierce in the Barcelona senior side, and so perhaps a compromise on a loan deal could be reached with a view of Puig returning with experience and having developed his game further.

That seems like a sensible idea, but ultimately time will tell if that’s something both parties can agree on or if he will get a more prominent role under Quique Setien next season. Loan exits always come with the risk of it eventually turning into a permanent one if things don’t fall back into place, and so perhaps that is why Sport note Puig is keen to remain.