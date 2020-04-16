Barcelona have two priorities this Summer but Neymar will have to wait

Last Summer saw multiple contradictory reports about Neymar’s possible Barcelona return every single day, so it would be nice if things were a bit more straightforward this time round.

A report from CCMA in Spain has looked at Barcelona’s situation going into this window, and it sounds like they’ve accepted that Neymar is unattainable this year, with PSG looking for a fee of around €170m to let him go.

The report goes on to say thay they do have two priorities this Summer, and the main one is to secure a new contract for Lionel Messi. They say his current deal expires in 2022 and has an option that allows him to leave for free, so they want to tie him down.

In terms of new faces, the main priority in the transfer market is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The report suggests he has a release clause of €111m but Barca would be looking to reduce that price by offering players in return.

It sounds like a lot of teams will struggle to make any major moves in the transfer market this Summer due to their financial situation, and Barcelona are no different.