It’s amazing how a player can go from being seen as indispensable to being up for sale in a short space of time, but sometimes circumstances can change.

A report from Sport looked at the latest situation with Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo, as it looks like he could be on his way.

They start by saying that he was in demand last Summer but Barcelona refused to let him go, but his contract situation could force their hand.

They go on to say that Semedo has frozen talks on a new contract, with the player wanting to be seen as a key member of the side before committing his future to the club.

Semedo has played regularly since arriving but he’s never truly convinced as a key player, although the report also points to the lack of top class full backs who would be available just now, so that could be an issue for Barca.

The name of Joao Cancelo is mentioned as a possible swap transfer, but Barcelona don’t find themselves in a strong position here.

It sounds like they don’t want to give into Semedo’s demands, but they also lack a viable alternative so they don’t have any real leverage in these negotiations.

Perhaps thing will change if he plays well when the games start again, but it seems both sides have hit an impasse for now.