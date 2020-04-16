(Photos) Bayern Munich players take part in innovative training session ahead of potential May return for Bundesliga

Bayern Munich players took part in some socially distanced training involving firing footballs at a giant dart board.

See some of the images blow, via the Daily Mail, which shows Bayern players keeping a safe distance apart on the training pitch as they prepare for a possible early May return of Bundesliga football.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen football all over the world come to a halt, but Germany has dealt pretty well with the pandemic and could soon start easing their lockdown restrictions.

This could mean football played behind closed doors in early May, with Bayern doing their bit to get prepared for what would be a very welcome return to the pitch.