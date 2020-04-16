Once the summer transfer window is open for business again, the top teams in Europe will be expected to be at the front of the queue for the best talent available on the market, with one Chelsea and Man City target being told that he has to carry out one task in order to see his buyout clause lowered, thereby becoming more attractive to potential buyers.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is apparently wanted by both Premier League clubs as well as Barcelona, and according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, reported in English by the Daily Express, the owners of the nerazzurri, Suning Group, want the player to publicly come out and ask for a move before they will accede to negotiations on lowering his €111m release clause.

The report details that the pull of playing alongside Lionel Messi has the Catalans in the box seat as far as negotiations are concerned at this stage, but until pen is put to paper, both Chelsea and Man City should consider themselves still in the hunt for the 22-year-old.

It’s easy to understand why he is so sought after.

Power, pace and goals, and with age on his side make him a hugely attractive proposition, and he would appear to be one of very few players that could conceivably improve any club in the world.