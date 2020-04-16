Chelsea have been linked with a swoop for Napoli forward Dries Mertens this summer, but they will face further competition, as per reports in Italy.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant career having bagged 216 goals and 164 assists in 562 games at senior level across spells with Napoli, PSV, Utrecht and AGOVV.

SEE MORE: Chelsea and Arsenal set to miss out to Premier League rivals for capture of 22-year-old defensive lynchpin

However, he could be on the move again this summer as his current contract with the Serie A giants is set to expire and so it remains to be seen if he pens a new deal before then to extend his stay or considers alternative options.

As noted by the Sun, Chelsea have been tipped to make a fresh bid to sign Mertens this summer although it remains to be seen if they can agree on personal terms to seal a move to Stamford Bridge.

In the meantime, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, that uncertainty is being raised over whether or not Mertens will pen a new deal with Napoli, while it’s suggested that Newcastle Utd have now joined the race to sign him.

Chelsea are specifically mentioned again as an interested party along with Monaco and Inter, and so it remains to be seen if Frank Lampard is keen on snapping up Mertens this summer and just how much the Blues push to ensure that they’re at the front of the queue if he decides on an exit.

As per Sky Sports, Newcastle are in the process of a potential takeover which could lead to ambitious plans to bring in major reinforcements this summer, and it appears as though Mertens could be on their list of possible targets which could yet prove to be a blow to Chelsea.