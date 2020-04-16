Chelsea transfer news: Contact made for prolific €60m ace, blow for Brazilian star

Chelsea have reportedly received mixed news on the transfer front amid rumours linking them with Timo Werner and Philippe Coutinho.

After a summer of inactivity last year coupled with a quiet January, a deal for Hakim Ziyech for this summer is as high-profile a signing as the Blues have made under Frank Lampard.

While he’s done a commendable job of keeping Chelsea in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League along with the other cup competitions by heavily relying on youth, he’ll be hopeful of some reinforcements ahead of next season.

According to the Metro, he could get one in the form of prolific RB Leipzig striker Werner, as it’s reported that Chelsea have made direct contact with his representatives to try and get ahead of the competition which includes Liverpool.

Werner, 24, has bagged 27 goals in 36 appearances so far this season, and has quickly emerged as one of the top players in Europe as he now looks at a potential big move.

It’s added in the report above that he has a €60m release clause in his current deal, but it looks as though Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit and could try and secure an agreement for the summer.

However, after being heavily linked with a swoop for Coutinho, the Metro also report that Chelsea may have been dealt a transfer blow by Barcelona coach Quique Setien who has seemingly suggested that the Brazilian international could get a fresh chance with him next season.

The Spaniard left the door open for Coutinho to still be in the Barca squad for the new campaign when his season-long loan deal with Bayern Munich comes to an end, and so it could end talk of an exit with the report noting that Chelsea were considered to be the front-runners among the touted Premier League destinations for the 27-year-old.