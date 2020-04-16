Fernandes sends message to Solskjaer over Manchester United transfer targets

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over one key characteristic that potential new signings for the club need.

The Portugal international has been a huge success at Old Trafford since his January transfer window move from Sporting Lisbon, and in general it seems like the club’s work in terms of recruitment has improved a lot under Solskjaer.

A recent report from the Manchester Evening News has suggested this could be because Ed Woodward is now less involved in transfers, with Solskjaer seemingly showing his credentials as almost being a better technical director than coach.

Either way, Fernandes has given an insight into the kind of players Man Utd need to be signing, citing Juan Mata as an example of the kind of character needed in the dressing room.

The Spaniard has won almost all there is to win in the game, and Fernandes thinks United need to continue to bring in players with that kind of hunger and desire to pick up the big prizes.

“I don’t know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here,” he told MUFC’s official site.

“It’s easy for Manchester and I hope to build a big team, you know? We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything.

“I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win. For example, Juan Mata. He’s won, if not everything, then most things, and I feel on him he wants more. He wants more.

“When you feel this from players like Juan who won the World Cup, the Euros, the Champions League – if I’m not mistaken – a lot of things you know. When you feel he wants more, you want more also. It’s good for you.”