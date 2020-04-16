Financial worries ease for Arsenal as Stan Kroenke prepares major cash injection

This looked like an important Summer for Arsenal after the appointment of Mikel Arteta.

He’s had a few months to evaluate his squad and decide who would be expendable, while he would also get the chance to bring in his own players and start to build a team capable of challenging for a top four spot again.

The Coronavirus crisis has threatened that, with Arsenal giving the impression of a club who could be severely hampered in a financial sense going forward.

READ MORE: Arsenal players very close to agreeing pay cuts after key Mikel Arteta intervention

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with their financial situation, and it sounds like some positive news.

The main takeaway from the report is the news that owner Stan Kroenke is preparing a major cash injection to help with their cash flow, although there’s no amount mentioned.

They also indicate that Arteta has been involved in negotiating a deal with the players to take a pay reduction, which could be agreed as early as next week.

The situation is still far from ideal, but it does sound more positive from an Arsenal point of view.