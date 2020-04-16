Manchester United legend Gary Neville has named his top three favourite goals by his old club, and his first choice probably won’t surprise anyone.

Speaking to OBI Property in the video below, the former Red Devils right-back picked out David Beckham’s lob from the halfway line against Wimbledon, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb header away to Roma.

However, he went for Ryan Giggs’ FA Cup semi-final winner against Arsenal as the one that still gives him “goosebumps” to this day.

The Welshman famously beat the entire Arsenal defence before slamming a powerful finish home to score one of United’s most important goals en route to the treble in 1998/99.

Many Man Utd fans would probably also pick that as their all-time favourite, but those other two are pretty special as well.