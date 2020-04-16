Global giant expresses interest in Tottenham stadium naming rights as Levy eyes £250m deal

Tottenham have reportedly seen Amazon express an interest in the naming rights for the club’s stadium while Nike are also touted as a contender.

Spurs opened up their new home last season and it has received widespread praise and positive reviews from fans, pundits and rivals alike as it has staked its claim as being one of the best in Europe.

SEE MORE: ‘Not easy to find a player like him’ – Tottenham ace’s warning amid exit fears over key man

The club has also struck a deal with NFL to host some of their international games too, and so it certainly looks like a smart move for various reasons despite the club’s attachment to their former stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, chairman Daniel Levy is still looking to secure a naming rights agreement on the stadium, and is believed to want a 10-year agreement worth £25m-per-year.

Amazon are now said to have expressed an interest in acquiring those rights, with the global giant already working with Tottenham on their behind-the-scenes documentary and so that could give them some sort of advantage.

However, they could face competition from Nike who are also specifically mentioned in the report, and so it remains to be seen whether or not a deal is concluded with either.

Naturally, that isn’t likely to be a priority for any of the concerned parties right now amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but when some level of normality is restored, it could become a key point on the agenda for Tottenham and those linked with acquiring the rights.