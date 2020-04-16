Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been warned by pundit Chris Sutton that “time is running out” for him to win a major trophy amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The England international is one of the finest centre-forwards in the game at the moment, and his scoring record with Spurs suggests he would be a valuable asset for an elite side if he were to ever join one.

Whether or not Man Utd are still an elite side is perhaps up for debate, but they may also be one of the few clubs rich enough to afford him after a recent report from the Mail stated they were admirers of his but that Tottenham could ask for as much as £200million to let him go.

It would be intriguing to see what Kane could do at Old Trafford, and Sutton may have given him some advice worth thinking about as he’s yet to win anything with his current employers.

The 26-year-old’s chances would surely be boosted with a move to the Red Devils, even if they are not the team they once were.

Speaking to the Mail about Kane’s situation, former Premier League striker Sutton said: “If Harry Kane was available, which of Europe’s elite clubs would show an interest in signing him? It might be quicker to name the ones who wouldn’t, even if he would cost an arm and a leg.

“His numbers — 136 goals in 198 Premier League games for Tottenham — say it all. Manchester United have been heavily linked but surely Manchester City would come in for him, too. Sergio Aguero turns 32 in June and Kane would be a great addition to their line-up.

“The same goes for Barcelona or Real Madrid or anyone else who could afford the £200million asking price! The bottom line is: if Kane wants to win trophies, then there are teams in better positions to achieve that with, both in the Premier League and abroad.

“Whether he leaves Tottenham this summer will come down to his willingness to be ruthless. Kane is under contract until 2024 so he would have to push to leave. He has already shown great loyalty to Spurs. But time is running out for him to win a title or lift a trophy.”