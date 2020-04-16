Once the Premier League season resumes again after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided, Gary Neville will surely be keeping a close eye on the progression of one particular Man United youngster.

It’s a generally accepted fact that when a youth product makes it through to a club’s first team, there is an immense amount of pride for all concerned, particularly if the player then goes on to make a real impression at senior level.

One player who has done just that is Mason Greenwood, and Neville, talking to Sky Sports and reported by the Daily Star, gave the striker a glowing recommendation.

“He can be anything he wants to be,” Neville said. “He just looks like he’s got such great composure and quality. He’s great physically as well.

“If he continues to emerge like he’s shown at times this season I think Manchester United have got the real deal there.”

Ever since his introduction into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, Greenwood hasn’t appeared fazed by the pressure of playing at a full Old Trafford. There’s a natural ease to his game that the very best striker’s appear to possess.

It’s surely only a matter of time before the Norwegian has to find him a more permanent place in the starting XI.