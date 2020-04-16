It’s always a shame when injuries derail a career and even ruin a big transfer, but sometimes it’s best for everyone to move on.

Ousmane Dembele looked like the future of Barcelona’s forward line when he arrived in 2017, following an impressive season at Dortmund where he carried their attack at times.

He was quick and dangerous and looked like the perfect player to take over from Neymar, but he struggled for form and injuries have constantly prevented him from getting a run in the team.

He was limited to only five La Liga appearances this season and it looks like this Summer could be the time for him to move on.

Realistically he’s the fourth choice to play in a three man attack, so he needs to find a club where he plays regularly and gets to show what he can do.

A report from Goal.com looked at some comments made by Barcelona legend Rivaldo to Betfair, and it’s clear he thinks it’s time for him to leave too:

“Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona almost three years ago and he has already had enough time to establish himself in the club and prove his value. It’s possible that he will never show his quality at the club.”

“He is still a player with huge potential, but I think this summer could be the right opportunity for Barcelona to sell or even exchange him for a player they’re chasing already.”

“He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he might also have tried to give more at some moments. “Things haven’t gone according to expectations and he might be able to revive his career at another club where he will feel more confident to play at his best.”

At this point it’s not clear where he could end up and it’s highly unlikely Barca will manage to recoup the £135.5m that The BBC reported they paid for him, but it does look like it would be in everyone’s interests to move on.