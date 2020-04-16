‘I want people hungry for titles’ – Man Utd star outlines key trait in any new signings

Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes has insisted that any new signings made by the clubs must be striving to win trophies to improve the squad.

The Red Devils have arguably started to get things right in the transfer market, as the signings of the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Fernandes over the last two windows have improved the squad and made them more competitive.

SEE MORE: Man United outcast pleads with the club to extend loan spell away from Old Trafford

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have the right strategy in mind to build a successful long-term plan at Old Trafford, and with their 11-game unbeaten run prior to the suspension of the season, it seems as though they are on the right track in the more immediate future too.

That said, there is still a significant gap to bridge to catch the likes of Liverpool and Man City, and Fernandes has insisted that any new signings made by Man Utd must have a major appetite for winning trophies to ensure that they bring the right attitude to the team.

“I want to win everything. I’m hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything,” Fernandes said in a Q&A with supporters on United’s official website. “The mix we have now and in the future, I don’t know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here.

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win. Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything. I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.”

Time will tell who Man Utd are able to bring in ahead of next season, but there is no doubt there is still room for further improvement if they wish to compete at the top level for major trophies again.

Fernandes has brought the right influence on and off the pitch it seems, and in order to match his ambition and satisfy their own objectives, United will hope to continue to identify the right players this summer to strengthen Solskjaer’s squad and take them closer to getting back to where they want to be.

With three goals and four assists in just nine appearances so far and with this kind of mindset off the pitch in terms of how he thinks United can get better, Fernandes has surely wasted no time in making himself a fans’ favourite.