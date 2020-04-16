Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

The 25-year-old has long been a highly impressive performer in La Liga, and it seems he’s now attracting plenty of interest from some big names.

According to Don Balon, Williams is being eyed up by Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, while Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also among his admirers.

The report adds that the Spain international is valued at roughly €40million at the moment, which looks a potential bargain for a player with pace, skill and an eye for goal.

Williams could no doubt be useful for both Arsenal and Chelsea at the moment due to their issues up front after a challenging season.

While the Gunners are currently well stocked in that department, they face doubt over keeping hold of star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he nears the final year of his contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are already in need of strengthening as they’ve been overly reliant on Tammy Abraham this season, with the youngster doing his best but perhaps not yet looking ready to be the automatic first choice at Stamford Bridge.

Williams could give Frank Lampard more options, with the Blues boss seemingly not placing much trust in Michy Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud.