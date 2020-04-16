Juventus have no intention of parting with central defender this Summer despite plenty of interest

It’s incredible how much can change in the course of a season when it comes to a player’s reputation, and there’s been an obvious reversal of roles at Juventus.

Last Summer saw the arrivals of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt at the club, and it appeared the Dutchman would go on to become a fixture at the club for years, while the Turkish defender struggled to make it into the team.

There was plenty of speculation about his future, but a recent report from Calciomercato has insisted that even though the Turk is drawing interest from Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Leicester City, they want to keep him at the club and get him into the team.

On the flip side, de Ligt’s future seems much more unclear. He was poor last season and just didn’t seem to settle at all. It could be a big call to move him on so quickly, but this show of faith to Demiral does suggest he’s more likely to play than the Dutchman.

The report goes on to say that Juve see Demiral as one of the best young defenders in Europe and have no intention of cashing in.

There’s never been an official announcement to say de Ligt is up for sale, but it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if it happened.