Martin Keown gives Harry Kane reason to stay at Tottenham rather than seal Man United transfer

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has given Tottenham striker Harry Kane some advice amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Pundits have discussed Kane’s situation in the Daily Mail, and Keown is of the opinion that Kane could do well to stay where he is, for a variety of reasons.

Another report in the Mail recently claimed Spurs could be ready to sell Kane to Man Utd for around £200million, with the England international’s future in north London looking increasingly in doubt.

Still, Keown is unsure if now is the time to leave for Old Trafford, as he feels Kane could do with getting the best possible treatment and care as he recovers from a bad injury.

The pundit feels Kane will most likely get that at Tottenham and that it’s also worth giving new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho more of a chance before perhaps looking at the situation again in six months or so.

“How many times did Manchester United try to get Alan Shearer? Had he gone there, the Premier League’s all-time top scorer would have won trophy after trophy,” Keown told the Mail.

“Between 1996, the year Shearer signed for Newcastle, and 2006, the year of his retirement, United won five titles. Yet he stayed tremendously loyal to his boyhood club. Now the question is whether Harry Kane should do the same.

“The key difference with Shearer is he won the Premier League with Blackburn before heading home to Newcastle. Kane hasn’t had that. At 26 years old, he is still waiting for that first taste of silverware.

“Maybe other clubs are in better positions to tick that box for him. But my initial reaction is that, for the time being, Kane should stay at Tottenham. He needs nurturing back to his best after his injury. He needs games, the support of those around him and perhaps some patience. He will get that with Tottenham.

“Maybe in six months’ time, once he’s back to banging in goals, then we can revisit the topic of his future. We can also assess whether Spurs are looking any more ambitious under Jose Mourinho. For now, I say Kane should stay.”