Former Manchester United manager has named missing out on the signing of Toni Kroos as his biggest transfer regret.

The Scottish tactician had less than one full season at Old Trafford in 2013/14, having been chosen as the surprise replacement for the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite impressing during his time in charge of Everton, Moyes failed to make the step up to managing a giant such as Man Utd, and was axed after just 51 games in charge.

Still, one has to wonder how differently things might have gone if Moyes had been able to land some of his big-name transfer targets.

Speaking to beIN Sports in the video below, Moyes admitted the Red Devils were in for the likes of Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas at that time.

Still, he felt missing out on Kroos was his biggest disappointment, with the Germany international certainly one of the finest midfield players of his generation.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one,” he said. “At that time we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.

“But I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to a lot of good players. We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

Kroos shone at Bayern Munich before ultimately ending up at Real Madrid, where he’s gone on to enjoy plenty more success.

United badly needed a player like him during that difficult period, so it’s little wonder that’s still one failed deal that still bothers Moyes.