La Liga could reportedly end the 2019/20 season on current standings in the table if the campaign cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Spanish top flight is one of many major football leagues to be currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is wreaking havoc across the world and also majorly disrupting the football calendar.

According to ESPN, the Royal Spanish Football Federation have proposed that La Liga should finish this season on current standings rather than declaring the campaign null and void, as has been suggested as a solution in the Premier League.

Of course, football fans will no doubt be hoping the remaining fixtures can be played out at some point in the summer, provided it is safe to do so, but it makes sense to prepare for the eventuality that it might not be possible without majorly disrupting the schedule for next season as well.

Premier League fans will be following this with interest, as Liverpool supporters would obviously much rather see the current English top flight table declared as final.

The Reds sit a whopping 25 points clear at the top and need just two more wins from their nine remaining games to be confirmed as champions.

It seems fair to give Liverpool the title, but other clubs won’t be happy with a decision to prevent teams from playing out their remaining fixtures.

Manchester United, for instance, are just three points behind Chelsea in the battle for a crucial top four place, and were in fine form before football had to be suspended.

Red Devils fans will no doubt feel their club was in with a very strong chance of clinching Champions League qualification, which could have huge financial implications for the club.

In La Liga, Barcelona would be declared champions despite only being two points ahead of Real Madrid in second place, while Real Sociedad are only in the top four ahead of Getafe on goals scored, as they’re level on points and goal difference.

Many teams will feel this is hugely unfair, but in truth it also seems harsh to declare the season null and void when so much of it has been played.

There is no easy solution to this problem and it will be interesting to see if La Liga do go through with this and if other leagues then follow suit.