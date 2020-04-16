Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in contacting Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey over a potential transfer to Anfield.

The Ghana international has shone in La Liga and Don Balon report on how he could be on his way to the Premier League in the near future for around £43.5million.

Partey recently impressed hugely in Atletico’s Champions League win over Liverpool at Anfield, and it seems pretty clear he could be a terrific signing for most top clubs.

Arsenal have recently been linked with Partey by the Telegraph, but Don Balon now suggest Liverpool are also in the running and have approached the player over a potential move.

The Reds don’t exactly look in urgent need of new signings in the middle of the park due to the strength of their current options in that position, but the best clubs never rest on their laurels.

Still, it would surely be a far bigger blow for Arsenal if they were to miss out on Partey, with the 26-year-old sure to be a huge upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

If the Gunners could beat a big name like Liverpool to this signing it could be huge for their bid to close the gap on their rivals in the near future.