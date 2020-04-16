Liverpool have been so dominant this season that it’s hard to suggest where they could improve the team, but it’s also easy to go stale if they don’t change anything.

The centre of midfield has been lacking at times and some depth could be useful, so a report from The Express linking them with Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic does make sense.

They cite a report from Libero in saying that Liverpool have opened talks about signing the Croatian star, who could cost around £52m.

That’s not to say that a move is close, as the report goes on to say that Inter are looking to tie him down to a new contract, so a lot could depend on how those talks go.

Brozovic can play anywhere in the centre of the pitch but looks at his best in a holding role, and that is an area where Jurgen Klopp has been lacking at times.

They have plenty of players who can press and create in the midfield, but sometimes it could be useful to have someone who is content to sit and provide a solid base for the rest of the team to build from.