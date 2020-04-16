Liverpool players hold talks over wage deferrals

Liverpool have reportedly held video calls to discuss potential wage deferrals amid the coronavirus crisis gripping the world and causing chaos to football clubs.

Arsenal look set to become the first Premier League club to agree wage cuts with their players, but it looks like the Reds are not yet rushing into any similar decision.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will make a decision when their financial situation becomes clearer, and one imagines that will also be easier once a return date for football is in sight.

Premier League clubs are set for further discussions in a conference call this Friday, and it will be interesting to see if we can expect to follow Bundesliga clubs in targeting a summer return behind closed doors.

Bayern Munich have been training again as the COVID-19 crisis eases in Germany, with Bundesliga matches pencilled in for early May, even if crowds at games will likely have to wait until later this year or perhaps even next year.

Liverpool are said to be preparing for a number of different scenarios, with their players kept firmly in the loop about a number of options that could be taken.

A source close to the LFC squad told The Athletic: “It’s not easy trying to get 25 different players, all with different situations, different contracts, different personal relationships and different relationships with the club to all agree on a way forward.

“But there is a general willingness to help with deferrals, if needed, during what is a difficult period for everyone. They’ll discuss it further when the situation becomes clearer.”