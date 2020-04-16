Liverpool transfer news: Agent drops big hint on target scouted by Klopp, huge boost for €50m+ ace

Liverpool continue to be paired with possible signings this summer as Jurgen Klopp is being tipped to bolster his squad further ahead of next season.

The Merseyside giants have assembled a world-class squad as it stands, and that has in turn resulted in a Champions League triumph last year while they are firmly on course to wrap up the Premier League title when football resumes this season.

However, as for any top club, they will need to continue to improve and evolve where possible, and Jurgen Klopp has seemingly got several targets to consider.

As noted by the Metro, the agent of Milot Rashica has dropped a big hint over his future by suggesting that the Werder Bremen ace wants to join a Champions League club this summer.

The 23-year-old has bagged 23 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga outfit, and the report above notes that he has been heavily scouted by Klopp for some time as he has been linked with a switch to Liverpool previously.

Time will tell if the above update suggests that a move could be in the works.

Elsewhere, the Metro also report that Liverpool are the front runners for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, who has a €75m release clause in his current contract but could be allowed to move on for over €50m given the current financial situation hitting football during the coronavirus crisis.

It’s been suggested that Klopp sees Carlos as an ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk at the back, and so this report hands him another major boost.

Meanwhile, it seems as though the positive news just keeps coming for Liverpool as the Echo report that Brazilian starlet Tete has named the Reds as one of the top three clubs he dreams of playing for.

The 20-year-old has bagged four goals and four assists in 18 league appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk so far this season, and evidently he is eager to appear on Liverpool’s radar with Barcelona and Manchester United also specifically mentioned as the other two clubs.

It remains to be seen if his plan works and if the Reds monitor him as a potential target moving forward if he continues to impress on the pitch.