Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is reportedly being eyed up by Real Madrid ahead of the next transfer window.

The Spanish giants are said to be keeping tabs on the Senegal international as it is expected that both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez will leave the Bernabeu at the end of this season, according to the Evening Standard.

Mane would no doubt be a world class signing for Real Madrid, who could do with replacing the likes of Bale and Rodriguez after their lack of impact in recent times.

Still, Liverpool will surely do all they can to keep hold of one of their most important players, with Mane proving such a threat in attack in recent times to help Jurgen Klopp’s side win last season’s Champions League and come to within just two wins of winning this year’s Premier League title.

It could be that the former Southampton man will fancy a new challenge after that, but one imagines LFC won’t let him go for anything other than huge money.

Reds supporters will surely be hoping that the days of them losing star names – like Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling in the recent past – are now over with the team more competitive than it’s been for a long time.