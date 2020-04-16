Arsenal are reportedly expected to be a rival to AC Milan for the potential transfer of Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are looking to strengthen in the defensive midfield department and Camara is emerging as one key target for the Italian giants.

However, that report also mentions likely interest from Arsenal in the talented 23-year-old, who has shown real potential with his performances in the Greek top flight.

The Gunners could certainly do with more quality in the middle of the park, with that looking an area of weakness for the club for some time as the likes of Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi have struggled.

It remains to be seen if Camara is definitely the answer, however, and many AFC supporters will no doubt be hoping for a bigger name coming in.

While Camara looks a promising talent, it would be quite a step up for him to move from Greece to England.

Still, additional information from Greek media, as cited by Sport Witness, suggests he could be a cheap option, most likely costing just €25million.