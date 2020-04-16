Manchester United are reportedly confident of winning the race for Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham despite Borussia Dortmund long looking the favourites for his signature.

The 16-year-old looks a huge talent who could have the pick of Europe’s top clubs to choose from if he ends up leaving Birmingham in the near future.

It remains to be seen where Bellingham will decide is the best destination for him, but it seems sources at Man Utd are optimistic about how their talks with him went, according to the Sun.

The teenager was shown around Carrington and even met legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, with a club source quoted by the Sun as stating the player was “blown away” by talks and his tour of the club’s training ground.

“We felt that he was blown away with what he was shown and what was said to him by all,” the source said.

“We believe he was impressed with what we can offer. We have a duty of care to young players and want to develop them.”

The Sun add that Bellingham’s potential transfer to Old Trafford could end up costing a total of around £50million, which sounds like a lot for one so young and unproven, but which could one day look like a bargain if he can continue his remarkable progress.