Of course you could understand a player jumping at the chance to play for a giant club, but sometimes taking a gradual step up can be better for your long term development.

Jack Grealish has been linked with Man United for a while now, and a report from France suggested they were close to finalising a deal to take him to Old Trafford:

Manchester United est en train de finaliser l’arrivée du milieu de terrain d’Aston Villa, Jack Grealish pic.twitter.com/EV5KiRZGvs — Manu ???? (@ManuLonjon) April 15, 2020

It would be fascinating to see how he would fare at Old Trafford, as he would go from being the star at a smaller club to being just another player in an elite team.

That suggests a gradual step up to a better team where he would still be a big name might work out better for him, and Sky Sports have reported that Everton are looking to sign him.

They suggest that they would rather sign Everton Soares from Gremio, but if that fails then they may turn to Grealish instead.

Despite plenty of speculation there’s never been an obvious sign that Aston Villa have accepted an offer for him, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.