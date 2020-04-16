Manchester United could reportedly be prioritising a signing in defensive midfield instead of a transfer swoop for Aston Villa attacker Jack Grealish.

While Grealish has enjoyed a superb season at Villa Park to attract talk of a big move away, it may be that rumours linking him with Man Utd are wide of the mark.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Red Devils by the Evening Standard and others, but David Ornstein today said in a Q&A session on The Athletic that some sources have told him that a holding midfield player is more of a priority.

Ornstein said: “Some contacts tell me United are not in for Grealish and are focusing more on a holding midfielder than his kind of position.”

This perhaps makes sense for United as they signed Bruno Fernandes in January and he’s settled really well at Old Trafford, with there now perhaps being more of a need for a top talent to come in and protect the defence.

There have been several players of this type linked with MUFC in recent times, with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez one potential option strongly linked as a target by Spanish outlet AS.

In recent times, it’s also been claimed by the Daily Mail that United have scouted West Ham’s Declan Rice, who has shone in that position and who fits the mould of recent signings made by the club in terms of being an up-and-coming British talent.

La Voix Du Nord have also previously reported on Man Utd being in talks over signing Lille star Boubakary Soumare, another player who could be an ideal solution for Solskjaer in that position.