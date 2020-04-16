Manchester United fans are all getting a little excited as a reliable journalist has dropped a pretty big Jadon Sancho transfer hint on Twitter.

The Borussia Dortmund star has long been linked as a top target for the Red Devils, who need a quality signing in attack like him, and who could be better placed than many clubs to afford him.

Sancho has really impressed in his time in the Bundesliga and it could now make sense for him to return to England, though the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with him in recent times.

United fans, however, might well feel they’re now in the driving seat following recent rumours, as well as because of this tweet from in-the-know journo Mohamed Bouhafsi…

When asked if he had any Man Utd news, Bouhafsi simply tweeted a GIF of Sancho…and as you can imagine, MUFC fans filled in the blanks!

Of course, there’s no concrete info from Bouhafsi just yet, but it suggests that a big development could be just around the corner.

This would also be in line with what other reliable sources have been saying, with Sancho to United talk really gathering momentum in recent times.