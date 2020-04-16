Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly both considering a swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

After a relatively quiet season last year, the 25-year-old has re-emerged as a key figure for the Biancocelesti this season with five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances.

Coupled with his physicality, energy and agility in midfield, he is undoubtedly a crucial cog in Simone Inzaghi’s side, and has in turn played his part in helping them establish themselves as Serie A title contenders.

However, Lazio could come under pressure to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico it seems, as Calciomercato report that both Man Utd and PSG could make a move for the Serbian international this summer.

It’s added that club president Claudio Lotito wants €100m for his prized asset and that’s a figure that the reigning Ligue 1 champions could be willing to pay. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are said to have made a €75m plus bonuses offer for Milinkovic-Savic last summer but a move evidently didn’t materialise.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Man Utd raise their offer and look to compete with PSG for their touted target, while it remains to be seen what that means for Paul Pogba’s future as Calciomercato add that it was ultimately the Frenchman staying which ended the talk of Milinkovic-Savic moving to Old Trafford last year.

Pogba has been limited to just eight games so far this season due to injury, but pairing him with the Lazio star and Bruno Fernandes could arguably give Man Utd one of the best midfield trios in Europe when they’re all fit and in form.

With speculation still rife over the World Cup winner’s future though, as noted by the Sun, time will tell if Milinkovic-Savic could be identified as a target to help fill the void Pogba may leave behind instead.