Manchester United are always one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, and latest rumours suggest that’s not about to change.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating season in which a top four spot is the most they could ever really have hoped to achieve, with injuries to the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford also a big concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba has long struggled to make the desired impact at United and it now looks as though his potential move to Real Madrid is back on.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez remains eager to land the France international, though it seems the two clubs are still haggling over his transfer fee.

Replacing Pogba at United could be Saul Niguez, according to that same report, with the Atletico Madrid star tipped to make the move to Manchester for around €80million.

The Spain international is a world class all-rounder in the middle of the park and could be more ideal for Man Utd’s style of play under Solskjaer than Pogba has been.

Elsewhere, one journalist has seemingly suggested there could be some big Jadon Sancho transfer news just around the corner.

The Borussia Dortmund winger has long been linked with MUFC and Mohamed Bouhafsi has suggested he has some interesting info on the player after posting this GIF in response to a question from a fan…

We’ll have to wait and see precisely what this means, but the Sancho to United talk has been hotting up of late and Bouhafsi tends to be reliable on this stuff.

The England international would be an ideal addition to improve this United attack next season.