‘Not easy to find a player like him’ – Tottenham ace’s warning amid exit fears over key man

Tottenham star Lucas Moura has insisted that he wants Harry Kane to stay at the club and has warned Spurs it won’t be easy to replace him if he does leave.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 26-year-old raised doubts over his own future at Tottenham as he conceded if he felt as though the club weren’t moving in the right direction towards winning trophies, he could consider an exit.

That in turn has led to endless speculation over his future, with Man Utd in particular being heavily linked with a swoop for the England captain, as per the Express.

Kane has bagged 181 goals and 30 assists in 278 appearances for Tottenham since making his breakthrough, and so as he continues to lead them up top season after season, there is no doubt over his importance to the club.

Moura has echoed that sentiment, and has reiterated his desire to see Kane stay at Spurs and has warned the club that it’s very difficult to find a player like the prolific forward with his consistency and quality in the final third.

“It’s hard to speak about the future, about a negotiation because it’s a personal decision. I’m sure that every season Tottenham receive offers for Harry Kane,” said Moura, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“It’s not me who has to decide, but of course I want to play with him in the next season. I want to stay with him because he’s very important for us and it’s not easy to find a player like him.

“Everyone knows he’s a big player. He’s very important for us, he’s our striker and scores almost every game. I’m sure that Mourinho wants to keep him. He counts on him for the rest of the season as well as for the next one.”

Time will tell if Moura gets his wish and continues to play alongside Kane or not. Naturally, many other Tottenham players will be feeling the same, but after crashing out of the FA Cup and Champions League prior to the suspension of the season and with a gap to bridge for a top-four finish in the Premier League standings, things are arguably going against Spurs in their bid to keep their talisman.

Earlier this week, the Sun also noted that Mourinho’s transfer budget could be severely limited this summer, and so if he can’t bring in quality reinforcements to improve the team around Kane, it could see them struggle to compete again next season.