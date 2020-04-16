Never backwards in coming forwards with his opinion, Danny Mills has launched an incredible attack on a current Man United first-team player.

Not a week goes by without Paul Pogba seemingly being criticised by one pundit or another, and Mills, speaking on talkSPORT and reported by the Daily Express, has laid the blame squarely at the Frenchman’s door.

“Paul Pogba is one of the most active players on social media,” Mills said. “He will see every time his name is mentioned and what he’s associated with.

“If you put yourself out there with dyeing your hair, with sponsorship deals and this, that and the other… you are putting yourself out there to be criticised the way he goes on. When you have a bad game you’re an easy target. That’s what happens.

“Of course it is. If you go out with your socks around your ankles and you look a bit scruffy and you have a poor game, the first thing any football coach will say is ‘look at him, his attitude is sloppy’. That might not be true, but that’s the image you give off.”

The fascination with the way in which the World Cup winner decides to spend his personal time has become something of a worrying theme over recent months.

A school of thought that he should only be concentrating on his football isn’t without foundation of course, though it’s also a little outdated.

Social media plays a huge part in the lives of young people, and if Pogba chooses to express himself in certain ways via his social channels, that should be of little concern as long as he’s still doing the business on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in new lockdown post as Cristiano Ronaldo hits the books Chelsea and Man City target has one thing left to do in order to get a potential summer move agreed Man Utd paired with interest in star valued at €100m to bolster Solskjaer’s midfield

Injuries have hampered his chances of finding his best form, but if he can recapture those glory days then the likelihood is no one will be in the slightest bit interested in what colour is hair is on a particular day.