Photo: Georgina Rodriguez looks stunning in new lockdown post as Cristiano Ronaldo hits the books

With the coronavirus lockdown set to continue through to May for most countries, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez seem to be coping pretty well.

The pair are back in Portugal with their family as they have posted various updates on social media over the past few weeks showing their glamorous surroundings and how they’re staying sharp, active and fit during the crisis.

Ronaldo has done his part with a number of classy gestures being reported from financing intensive care units in hospitals in Portugal to leading the way for the Portuguese national team to donate part of their bonus for qualifying for EURO 2020 to help others within the game.

In turn, he can surely sit back and enjoy the life that he has along with Rodriguez, and the pair have kept us updated this week on their activities.

As seen below, Ronaldo revealed that he is continuing to challenge himself even with no football on as he has been hitting the books and studying. It’s unclear what he has been studying exactly and whether or not it’s directly linked to the beautiful game, but he’s always striving to better himself it seems.

Meanwhile, while Rodriguez’s own projects will be on hold due to the lockdown, she is keeping busy looking after her family and staying fit while also seemingly enjoying the fine weather in Portugal too as per her Instagram live post below.

Time will tell when the pair can return to Turin as we all await a steady and sustained positive trend in the coronavirus figures to allow us to start considering a return to ‘normal’ life…

Image via official Georgina Rodriguez Instagram.