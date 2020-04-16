Real Madrid are reportedly set to go head-to-head with Bayern Munich in the transfer market as they both eye a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the top talents in Europe after previously impressing from RB Salzburg before moving to Leipzig in 2017.

He’s made 29 appearances so far this season as he continues to cement his place as an integral part of the XI for the Bundesliga outfit, and his form has seemingly led to ongoing speculation over his future.

According to AS, both Real Madrid and Bayern are interested in the talented youngster to bolster their respective backlines, and now they are being tipped to be on a ‘collision course’ over the signing of Upamecano.

Importantly, it’s added that his release clause is expected to drop to €60m this summer, and so it remains to be seen who is willing to satisfy that condition and make their move. AS go on to add though that although Bayern are said to be prepared to splash out and give Upamecano a key role, Zinedine Zidane could be a major factor in the youngster’s decision.

Time will tell if it’s enough to swing it in favour of Real Madrid as they hope to shore things up at the back despite boasting the best defence in La Liga so far this season, but these two giants of European football are seemingly ready to battle it out for Upamecano.

As noted by Sky Sports, the situation could be complicated further as both Man Utd and Man City are said to be interested in the Leipzig star too and so it remains to be seen if a switch to the Premier League emerges as the move with the most appeal.