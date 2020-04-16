Arsenal are set to be disappointed in their attempt to sign a midfield target this summer, after the player’s agent was quoted as saying that his client was very comfortable at his current club.

Mikel Arteta has a big transfer window ahead of him as he decides who he can afford to let go, and ideally who he wants to bring in, however, it doesn’t seem likely that Valencia’s Carlos Soler will be one of the new additions.

“Carlos and his family would be delighted to end his career at Valencia,” said Soler’s agent, Rodri, on Radio Valencia and reported by the Daily Star.

“[…] At the moment, Carlos really identifies with the club and the club identify with him. If I were Valencia, I’d look for players of that profile […] right now he’s very comfortable [there] and his family is too.”

It’s easy to understand why the Gunners have been tracking Soler. His energy and dynamism in Los Che’s midfield would find a sympathetic home in the middle of the park at the Emirates Stadium.

If there’s one criticism of Arsenal, it’s that their play can be a little laboured at times. They need conduits that can turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye, and who have the power to boss the midfield. Not unlike Messrs. Vieira and Petit in their pomp.

Though Soler isn’t quite in that mould, he offered an alternative to what Arteta currently has in situ, but it seems as though the club will now have to look elsewhere.