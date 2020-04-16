It always seems harsh when a manger loses their job following a takeover, but it’s also understandable that a new owner will want to bring their own person with them.

It looks like there could be exciting times ahead for Newcastle United fans due to an imminent takeover, but a report from the Daily Mail has moved to quash talk of a big name manager taking over.

They state that despite rumours of Max Allegri and the close relationship between someone involved with the takeover and Rafa Benitez, Steve Bruce will keep his job.

READ MORE: Amnesty International shares concerns about Newcastle United takeover due to funds from Saudi Arabia

On paper that could be a tough one for the fans to take, with Bruce being seen as little more as an average Premier League/Championship manager.

On the other hand, Max Allegri is largely responsible for Juventus being the juggernaut they are now, while Rafa Benitez is a fans’ favourite in Newcastle following his spell in charge there.

It’s worth pointing out that the story doesn’t rule out a possible change in the future, but it seems that nothing would change straight away.

Bruce might be safe for now, but you can already be sure he’ll be under pressure as soon as Newcastle get one or two bad results.