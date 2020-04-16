Chelsea have reportedly attempted to beat Liverpool to the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner by making an approach for the player.

The Germany international has long been linked with big clubs after shining in the Bundesliga, showing himself to be one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking players with 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season.

Sport Bild recently reported Liverpool were preparing for Jurgen Klopp to hold personal talks with Werner over a transfer, but it now seems they face competition for his signature from one of their Premier League rivals.

According to Kicker, as translated by the Metro, Chelsea have made contact over a possible deal for Werner, who has also previously been linked with the likes of Real Madrid by Don Balon, who suggest he’d cost around £52millon to sign from Leipzig.

It remains to be seen where Werner will end up, but the 24-year-old would undoubtedly be an important signing for Chelsea, arguably more so than he would be for Liverpool.

That said, Anfield would probably be the more tempting destination for a player of his calibre right now, with Klopp building a side looking likely to win the Premier League title to follow up on their Champions League triumph of last season.

Still, Chelsea will hope to convince Werner about a move to Stamford Bridge, where he’d perhaps be more likely to start up front regularly, with Frank Lampard in dire need of an upgrade on the likes of Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.