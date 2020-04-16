Tottenham stalwart identified by Euro giants as key replacement

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has reportedly been identified by Inter as the ideal replacement for Diego Godin this summer.

Godin, 34, joined the Nerazzurri last year but has gone on to make just 25 appearances so far this season as he has struggled to cement his place in Antonio Conte’s starting XI.

With a preference for a three-man defence, the Uruguayan stalwart hasn’t always been preferred, and so it could lead to a defensive reshuffle from the Italian giants ahead of next season.

Godin’s current deal runs until 2022 and so Inter will perhaps hope that they can still sell him this summer and collect a decent fee for his services.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, they will set their sights on Vertonghen to fill that void with the 32-year-old Belgian international’s current contract with Tottenham set to expire in June.

In turn, it could be a sensible bit of business to cash in as much as possible on Godin and offload a player who perhaps isn’t an ideal fit for Conte, while snapping up an equally experienced and talented defensive veteran in Vertonghen on a free transfer.

Time will tell if the pieces all fall into place for it to happen, as it remains to be seen if Jose Mourinho is eager to keep Vertonghen and if he will still try to convince him to put pen to paper on a new deal before the summer.

However, that process is arguably now set to get increasingly complicated if Inter have set their sights on him with Conte raiding the Premier League for a number of signings over the last two transfer windows with Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen all joining Inter.