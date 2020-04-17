Arsenal midfield target would have to lower wages to seal Gunners transfer

According to the Sun via French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal are very interested in signing Julian Draxler, with Paris Saint-Germain expected to listen to offers for the star this summer.

The Sun add that the Germany international would have to lower his wages from £120,000-a-week in order to secure a move to the Gunners.

It’s added that the north London outfit are joined by another unnamed Premier League club with their interest in the versatile midfielder. The top-flight sides would have to rival Hertha Berlin for the ace’s signature.

Arsenal will be hoping that PSG’s price-tag for the 26-year-old is relatively low given the fact that Draxler is about to enter the final year of his contract.

The Sun add that the Gunners are keen on bolstering their midfield options whenever the next transfer window opens, with speculation surrounding Mesut Ozil’s future with Mikel Arteta’s side still running rife.

Draxler has experienced a rotation role of sorts with PSG this season, with the ace only starting 12 of his 19 appearances across all competitions this term.

Despite Draxler not bagging a goal in any of these outings, the Schalke academy product has registered an impressive seven assists.

The Sun add that Draxler is friendly with a number of Arsenal players, with the ace seen at an NBA London game with Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi in 2018.