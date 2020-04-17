Arsenal transfer news: Major hint on £30m target, big twist in pursuit of first summer signing

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to strengthen his Arsenal squad this summer as speculation continues to link them with various targets.

Things have improved under the Spaniard since he took charge in December, with Arsenal moving in the right direction both in terms of performances and results.

However, Arteta has yet to be given the chance to stamp his mark on the squad, and so it could be a busy summer at the Emirates to allow him to do so.

As noted by the Metro, they may have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of reported target Gabriel Magalhaes, as Lille president Gerard Lopez has suggested that the 22-year-old Brazilian defender is on course to join a ‘really big club’.

The Guardian report that Gabriel could cost around £30m with Everton also said to be in the mix, but with Lille perhaps being resigned to losing their star defender, Arsenal will no doubt have their say if Arteta is eager to bolster his defensive options.

“It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out,” Lopez said. “We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers. I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see.

“He’s an absolute machine, so to me, he’s well on his way – if not this year – to potentially a really big club. I’m certain he’s on his way to the Brazilian national team at some point. He’s been linked to two clubs in the UK and he’s clearly been linked to other clubs that have either enquired or moved forward with proposals for him. But we’re not in a hurry and we’re not playing right now. The player isn’t on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, the Express note that there could be a blow on the way for Arsenal too as just 24 hours after it was reported that they were closing in on their first summer signing, Layvin Kurzawa is now being linked with signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The left-back’s current contract expires this summer, and it had been suggested that he was all set to put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Arsenal. That now looks in serious doubt and so it remains to be seen if the Gunners can still snap him up or if they will be forced to look elsewhere.

Elsewhere, the Express also report that youngster Bukayo Saka is set for a new contract offer after his impressive form this season.

Currently earning around £5,000-a-week, the talented starlet is expected to get a significant wage increase as he has shown his ability and importance for Arteta in recent months.